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Smart ways to invest in Indian gold bonds

By Simran Jeet 04:10 pm Jul 02, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

Investing in gold bonds can be a smart way to diversify your portfolio and hedge against inflation. In India, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme provides a secure and convenient way to invest in gold without having to deal with the physical storage and security issues. Here are five ways you can smartly invest in Indian gold bonds, while making the most of this unique financial instrument.