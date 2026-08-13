Keep your winter blankets fresh with these easy tips
What's the story
As winter comes to an end, it's time to store those heavy blankets and quilts. But if you want them to last, you need to store them properly. Here are some practical tips to keep your winter bedding in top shape till the next cold season. From cleaning to choosing the right storage space, these steps will help you keep your blankets and quilts fresh and ready for future use.
Tip 1
Clean before storing
Before you store your blankets and quilts, make sure they are clean.
Wash them according to the care instructions on their labels. This removes dirt, dust, and oils that may damage the fabric over time.
Make sure the items are completely dry before folding them to avoid mold or mildew growth during storage.
Tip 2
Choose breathable storage bags
Opt for breathable storage bags instead of plastic ones.
While plastic may seem like a good option, it traps moisture and can lead to musty smells or mold growth.
Breathable fabric bags allow air circulation, keeping your bedding fresh. They also protect against dust and pests without compromising breathability.
Tip 3
Fold neatly to save space
When storing blankets and quilts, fold them neatly to save space.
Start by laying them flat on a clean surface, then fold them into manageable sizes that fit your storage bags or containers.
Not only does this save space, but it also prevents creasing and makes it easier to access items later.
Tip 4
Use lavender sachets for freshness
To keep your stored blankets smelling fresh, tuck lavender sachets in with them.
Lavender is a natural deodorizer that can keep your bedding smelling good for months.
Just place a few sachets in each bag or container before sealing them up for seasonal storage.