Got empty candle jars? Here's how to reuse them
What's the story
Candle jars are often discarded once the candle has burned out, but they can be upcycled in creative ways. Instead of throwing them away, you can repurpose these jars into functional and decorative items for your home. Upcycling candle jars not only reduces waste but also offers an opportunity to personalize your space with unique creations. Here are some practical and innovative ideas to transform empty candle jars into useful household items.
Tip 1
Create stylish storage containers
Empty candle jars make for excellent storage solutions for small items such as buttons, beads, or office supplies.
Just clean the jar properly and remove any labels to get a clear container that can be used for organizing things around the house.
You can even paint or decorate the jar to match your interior decor.
This way, you can keep your space organized while adding a personal touch to your storage solutions.
Tip 2
Design unique planters
Transforming candle jars into planters is an easy way to add greenery to your home without spending much.
Just make sure the jar has drainage holes by using a drill or hammer and nail.
Fill it with soil and plant small succulents or herbs for an attractive indoor garden display.
These planters are perfect for windowsills or shelves, adding life and color to any room.
Tip 3
Craft personalized candle holders
If you have some leftover wax from old candles, you can use the empty jars to make new personalized candle holders.
Melt down wax scraps and pour them into the cleaned jar, adding wicks if needed.
This way, you can create custom candles in different scents and colors that suit your preferences.
Not only does this method save money, but it also allows you to experiment with different combinations of fragrances.
Tip 4
Make decorative light fixtures
Empty candle jars can be turned into decorative light fixtures by attaching them to wall mounts or hanging them from ceilings with sturdy chains or ropes.
Fill each jar with string lights or tea candles for an ambient lighting effect in living rooms or bedrooms.
These DIY light fixtures add charm and warmth while making use of materials that would otherwise be thrown away.