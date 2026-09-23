Give your phone battery a longer life with these tips
What's the story
Smartphone batteries are notoriously short-lived, which is why it is important to know how to take care of them. With the right practices, you can prolong your smartphone's battery life significantly. Here are five practical tips that can help you keep your smartphone battery healthy and long-lasting. These tips are easy to follow and can be incorporated into your daily routine without much hassle.
Tip 1
Avoid extreme temperatures
Extreme temperatures can adversely affect your smartphone battery's performance and longevity.
Keeping your phone in extremely hot or cold conditions can cause the battery to drain faster and even get damaged.
Ideally, keep your smartphone at room temperature whenever possible.
Avoid leaving it in direct sunlight or inside a closed car on a hot day, as these conditions can lead to overheating.
Tip 2
Update software regularly
Software updates frequently include optimizations that improve battery efficiency.
By keeping your smartphone's operating system and apps up to date, you ensure that you benefit from these enhancements.
While it may seem like a hassle to update software regularly, it actually helps in reducing unnecessary power consumption, thus prolonging battery life.
Tip 3
Manage app usage wisely
Some apps consume a lot of power by running in the background or sending notifications frequently.
To save your smartphone's battery, check which apps are consuming the most power, and limit their usage or disable background activity for them.
You can also uninstall unnecessary apps that drain resources without providing much value.
Tip 4
Charge smartly
Charging habits play a critical role in determining how long your smartphone battery lasts over time.
Avoid letting your phone drop to zero percent before charging; instead, try to keep it between 20% and 80% charged whenever possible.
Also, refrain from using cheap chargers, as they may not provide stable power levels needed for optimal charging performance.
Tip 5
Use battery saver mode
Most smartphones come with a battery saver mode that limits background activity and reduces power consumption.
By enabling this mode when your battery is low, you can extend its life by a good margin.
This feature is especially useful when you need your phone to last longer but do not need full functionality.