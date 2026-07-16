5 must-try smoked paneer dishes
What's the story
Smoked paneer is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of delectable vegetarian dishes. Its unique smoky flavor elevates the taste of any meal, making it a favorite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Here are five delicious vegetarian dishes that use smoked paneer, showcasing its culinary potential and how it can be used in different cuisines to create delightful meals.
Dish 1
Smoked paneer tikka delight
Smoked paneer tikka is a popular appetizer that marries marinated cubes of paneer with spices and yogurt.
The dish is grilled to perfection, giving it a smoky flavor that goes well with the spices.
Served with mint chutney and salad, this dish is perfect for any occasion.
The smoky aroma of the paneer makes it an irresistible choice for those who like bold flavors.
Dish 2
Creamy smoked paneer pasta
Creamy smoked paneer pasta is a fusion dish that combines Italian pasta with Indian flavors.
The dish features cooked pasta tossed in a creamy sauce made from smoked paneer, tomatoes, and herbs.
The smoky flavor of the paneer adds depth to the sauce, making it rich and satisfying.
This pasta dish is perfect for those who like experimenting with different cuisines.
Dish 3
Spicy smoked paneer curry
Spicy smoked paneer curry is an aromatic Indian curry that features cubes of smoked paneer simmered in a spicy gravy of tomatoes and spices.
The smokiness of the paneer complements the spices perfectly, giving you a flavorful curry that goes well with rice or bread.
This hearty dish is perfect for anyone looking for traditional Indian flavors with a twist.
Dish 4
Grilled vegetable skewers with smoked paneer
Grilled vegetable skewers with smoked paneer make an ideal appetizer or side dish for any meal.
The skewers have chunks of vegetables like bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, along with marinated pieces of smoked paneer.
Grilled over an open flame or on a grill pan indoors, these skewers get an added layer of flavor from the charred edges, while letting the natural sweetness of the vegetables shine through.
Dish 5
Smoked paneer stuffed parathas
Smoked paneer stuffed parathas are Indian flatbreads stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes mixed with crumbled smoked paneer.
Cooked on a hot griddle till golden brown on both sides, these parathas are crispy outside and soft inside.
They are served hot with yogurt or pickles on the side, making them an ideal breakfast option any time of the day.