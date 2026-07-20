Add a smoky twist to these Indian veg favorites
What's the story
Indian cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors and cooking techniques. One of the most unique methods is smoking, which adds a rich, smoky flavor to vegetarian dishes. This technique is commonly used to enhance the taste of various ingredients, making them more aromatic and flavorful. From lentils to vegetables, smoking can transform simple recipes into delicious meals that are sure to please any palate.
Dish 1
Smoked Baingan Bharta Delight
Baingan bharta is a classic Indian dish where eggplant is roasted over an open flame until it becomes soft and smoky in flavor.
The eggplant is then mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices.
The smoking process gives this dish its signature taste, making it a favorite among vegetarians.
It goes well with flatbreads like roti or naan.
Dish 2
Smoky paneer tikka treat
Paneer tikka is another popular vegetarian dish that benefits from the smoking technique.
Cubes of paneer are marinated in yogurt and spices before being grilled or baked to perfection.
The addition of smoke infuses the paneer with a deep flavor that complements the spices used in the marinade.
This dish is often served as an appetizer or as part of a larger meal.
Dish 3
Lentil soup with smoky twist
Lentil soup can be elevated by adding a smoky flavor through traditional Indian methods like dhungar.
In this process, burning charcoal is placed on top of cooked lentils with ghee or oil, allowing smoke to permeate through the dish without altering its texture too much.
The result is a comforting soup with layers of complexity from both lentils and aromatic smoke.
Dish 4
Smoky vegetable biryani experience
Vegetable biryani takes on new dimensions when infused with smoke during cooking, a technique called "dhum."
In this method, partially cooked biryani layers have hot coals placed atop them under a tightly sealed lid.
This allows infused aromas throughout every grain without overcooking any ingredients inside.
It makes for an exquisite dining experience perfect for special occasions alike.