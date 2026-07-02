For a refreshing berry blast smoothie, blend one cup of mixed berries with half a cup of yogurt and half a cup of orange juice

5 nutritious smoothies you'll want every day

By Vinita Jain 03:35 pm Jul 02, 202603:35 pm

What's the story

Smoothies are a quick and easy way to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. They are easy to prepare, versatile, and can be adjusted to suit your taste. For beginners, smoothies provide an easy way to start eating healthier without having to cook complicated meals. Here are five beginner-friendly smoothie recipes that are not just easy to make but also packed with nutrients.