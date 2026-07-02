5 nutritious smoothies you'll want every day
What's the story
Smoothies are a quick and easy way to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. They are easy to prepare, versatile, and can be adjusted to suit your taste. For beginners, smoothies provide an easy way to start eating healthier without having to cook complicated meals. Here are five beginner-friendly smoothie recipes that are not just easy to make but also packed with nutrients.
#1
Classic banana smoothie
A classic banana smoothie is a great starting point for beginners. Just blend one ripe banana with one cup of milk or a dairy-free alternative, and you have a creamy texture. You can add a tablespoon of honey for sweetness, if you like. This smoothie is rich in potassium and calcium, making it great for bone health.
#2
Berry blast smoothie
For a refreshing berry blast smoothie, blend one cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) with half a cup of yogurt and half a cup of orange juice. The berries are loaded with antioxidants, which help fight inflammation and boost immunity. The yogurt adds protein and probiotics for gut health.
#3
Green spinach smoothie
A green spinach smoothie is an amazing way to sneak in some greens without the taste overpowering you. Blend one cup fresh spinach leaves with one apple (cored and sliced), half a banana, and one cup water or coconut water. Spinach is rich in iron and vitamins A and C, which promote healthy skin.
#4
Tropical mango smoothie
For a taste of the tropics, try blending one cup diced mango with half a banana, one cup coconut milk, and ice cubes as per your liking. Mangoes are loaded with vitamin C, which supports your immune system, while coconut milk gives you healthy fats that keep you energized all day long.
#5
Creamy peanut butter smoothie
For a creamy peanut butter smoothie, blend two tablespoons of peanut butter with one banana, one cup of almond milk, and ice cubes to your liking. This smoothie is rich in protein, which helps repair muscles after workouts, and provides healthy fats that keep you full longer.