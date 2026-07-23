Figs and walnuts: The perfect fiber-rich snack
What's the story
Figs and walnuts make a perfect pair for a fiber-rich snack. The two ingredients complement each other well, giving you a delicious and nutritious option. While figs are naturally sweet, walnuts add a crunchy texture. Together, they make a snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Here's how you can use this combination to make the most of your diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of figs
Figs are loaded with dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you regular.
One serving of figs can give you around 20% of your daily fiber requirement.
They are also rich in vitamins like vitamin B6, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. These nutrients help in energy production and muscle function.
Eating figs regularly can promote heart health by lowering blood pressure.
#2
Walnuts: A crunchy addition
Walnuts are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your heart.
They are also packed with antioxidants, which help fight inflammation in the body.
A handful of walnuts provides around four grams of protein and two grams of fiber, making them a filling snack on their own or when paired with other foods like figs.
Tip 1
Creative ways to enjoy the combo
You can enjoy this sweet-and-nutty combo in various ways.
One way is to make a simple trail mix by combining dried figs with raw or roasted walnuts.
Alternatively, you can create an energy bar by blending these ingredients with oats and honey for natural sweetness without added sugars.
Another option is to add chopped figs and walnuts into yogurt or oatmeal for added texture and nutrition.
Tip 2
Tips for storage and freshness
To keep your snack fresh, store dried figs in an airtight container in a cool, dry place; this way, they can last up to six months without losing flavor or texture.
Walnuts should be stored similarly, but they can also be refrigerated for a longer shelf life (up to one year).
Keeping both ingredients separate until you're ready to use them keeps their individual flavors intact, while allowing you to enjoy their combined benefits whenever desired.