Manakish: A Lebanese flatbread you'll love
What's the story
Manakish, a popular Lebanese flatbread, is a delicious snack option. Traditionally baked in a stone oven, these are topped with a variety of ingredients. From za'atar to cheese, manakish can be filled with a variety of things, making them versatile and delicious. Here are five delicious manakish varieties that snack lovers must try.
#1
Za'atar manakish: A classic choice
Za'atar manakish is the most popular variety of this flatbread.
It is topped with a mixture of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac, which gives it a tangy and aromatic flavor.
The mixture is usually combined with olive oil before being spread on the dough.
This variety is loved for its simplicity and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
#2
Cheese manakish: Savory delight
For cheese lovers, cheese manakish is a savory delight.
This variety comes with a generous topping of white cheese or Akkawi cheese, which melts beautifully when baked.
The creamy texture of the cheese pairs perfectly with the soft bread base, making it an irresistible choice for those craving something rich and satisfying.
#3
Spinach manakish: A healthy option
Spinach manakish provides a healthy twist to traditional toppings.
Fresh spinach leaves are mixed with onions and spices before being spread over the dough.
This variety not only tastes good but also offers nutritional benefits from the leafy greens.
It is an excellent choice for those looking for lighter, yet flavorful snacks.
#4
Potato manakish: Unique flavor
Potato manakish offers a unique flavor profile by using thinly sliced potatoes as its main topping.
The potatoes are seasoned with herbs like rosemary or oregano before being placed on the dough.
When baked to perfection, they become tender while retaining some texture, a delightful combination that potato lovers will enjoy.
#5
Labneh manakish: Creamy indulgence
Labneh manakish features labneh—a thick yogurt spread—as its creamy topping option.
Labneh adds a tangy taste, along with a smooth mouthfeel, when spread generously over warm flatbreads straight out of the oven.
This indulgent treat is perfect if you're looking for something both refreshing and satisfying at once!