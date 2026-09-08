Venezuelan arepas: The cornmeal cakes you'll love
What's the story
Venezuelan arepas are a delicious, versatile snack option enjoyed any time of the day. These cornmeal cakes are a staple in Venezuelan cuisine and are loved for their simplicity and adaptability. They can be filled with various ingredients, making them suitable for different tastes and dietary preferences. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, arepas offer a delightful culinary experience.
#1
Traditional fillings for arepas
Traditionally, Venezuelan arepas are filled with cheese, avocado, and black beans.
These fillings not only complement the neutral flavor of the cornmeal but also provide a wholesome meal option.
Cheese adds creaminess, while avocado gives a fresh contrast. Black beans provide protein and fiber, making the arepa filling and nutritious.
#2
Creative modern fillings
In recent years, people have started experimenting with different fillings for arepas. From grilled vegetables to tofu and hummus, the options are endless.
These modern fillings cater to vegetarians and vegans, while also giving a unique twist to the classic recipe.
The creativity with these fillings shows how adaptable arepas can be.
#3
Preparing arepas at home
Making arepas at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients: cornmeal, water, salt, and oil (optional).
Mix the cornmeal with water and salt until you get a dough-like consistency.
Shape into patties and cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Homemade arepas give you the freedom to experiment with different sizes and thicknesses according to your liking.
Tip 1
Pairing arepas with beverages
Arepas can be paired with several beverages for an enhanced snacking experience.
In Venezuela, they are often enjoyed with coffee or hot chocolate during breakfast hours.
For lunch or dinner snacks, try pairing them with fresh juices or herbal teas that complement their savory flavors, without overpowering them.