Snake gourd: Simple recipes to try with this unique vegetable
What's the story
Snake gourd, a versatile vegetable, is a staple in many Asian cuisines. With its unique texture and mild flavor, it can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use snake gourd in your cooking. These recipes highlight the vegetable's adaptability, making it an exciting addition to your meals. From soups to stir-fries, snake gourd can elevate your culinary experience.
Stir-fry
Snake gourd stir-fry delight
A quick and easy way to enjoy snake gourd is by stir-frying it with some spices and vegetables.
Slice the snake gourd thinly and sauté with garlic, onions, and bell peppers. Add soy sauce and a pinch of salt for flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a nutritious meal without much hassle.
Soup
Creamy snake gourd soup
For those who love soups, snake gourd makes a great base for a creamy soup.
Cook the sliced snake gourd with potatoes until soft. Blend it to a smooth consistency with vegetable broth.
Add cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil for added depth of flavor.
Stuffed rolls
Stuffed snake gourd rolls
Stuffed snake gourd rolls make for an innovative appetizer or snack option.
Hollow out pieces of snake gourd and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice, vegetables, and spices.
Bake until the gourd is tender but firm enough to hold its shape.
These rolls are not only delicious but also visually appealing on any platter.
Curry
Spicy snake gourd curry
For curry lovers, snake gourd can be added to your favorite curry recipe for an extra kick.
Cook the sliced snake gourd in coconut milk with curry paste or powder, along with tomatoes and peas, if you like.
Let it simmer until everything is well combined before serving over steamed rice or flatbreads like naan.
Pickles
Pickled snake gourd slices
Pickling is another great way to preserve the unique taste of snake gourds while adding tangy notes when consumed later on sandwiches or salads, etcetera!
Simply slice them thinly, then immerse in vinegar mixed with sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds, coriander seeds, etcetera, depending on your preference.
Let sit for a few hours, then enjoy the crunchy, zesty treat anytime you want!