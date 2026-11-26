How to grow snake plants in coffee mugs at home
What's the story
Growing snake plants in coffee mugs is an innovative way to add greenery to your home. Not only is the snake plant easy to care for, but it also purifies the air. Using coffee mugs as planters gives a unique touch to your decor and makes use of items you may have lying around. Here's how you can grow snake plants in coffee mugs.
#1
Choosing the right mug
Selecting the right coffee mug is important for your snake plant's growth.
Choose mugs with drainage holes at the bottom to prevent waterlogging, which can damage the roots.
If your mug doesn't have holes, make a few or add a layer of small pebbles at the bottom to facilitate drainage.
The size of the mug should be adequate to accommodate the snake plant's root system without being too spacious.
#2
Preparing soil and planting
Use well-draining soil mix specifically designed for succulents or cacti when planting snake plants in coffee mugs.
Fill the mug with soil up to an inch below its rim, leaving enough space for watering without spilling over.
Gently remove any excess soil from around the roots before placing it into the mug.
Water sparingly after planting, allowing excess moisture to drain out completely.
#3
Watering techniques
Snake plants prefer dry conditions and require minimal watering compared to other houseplants.
Water only when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, usually every two weeks or so, depending on humidity levels and temperature indoors.
Ensure excess water drains out completely by allowing it to sit in a sink or on paper towels after watering.
#4
Providing adequate light conditions
Place your snake plant mug near a window where it can receive indirect sunlight for several hours each day.
Although snake plants are tolerant of low-light conditions, they thrive best under bright but filtered light sources like sheer curtains or blinds that diffuse direct sunlight exposure.
#5
Maintaining optimal temperature levels
Keep your snake plant in a mug indoors at room temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) and 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit).
Avoid placing it near drafts, heaters, or air conditioning vents, as sudden temperature changes may stress the plant.
This can lead to wilting leaves over time if not monitored properly.