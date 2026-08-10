Is it safe to suppress a sneeze?
What's the story
We all have heard the myth that suppressing a sneeze can damage your eardrums, but is it true? The idea is that holding back a sneeze may create pressure in the head, possibly harming the eardrums. However, medical professionals have different views on this. Let's take a look at the origins of this myth and what really happens when you suppress a sneeze.
Historical perspective
Origins of the myth
The myth probably originated from the body's natural response to sneezing.
A sneeze is an involuntary reflex to clear irritants from the nasal passages.
Suppressing it could lead to increased pressure in the sinuses and ears.
Historically, people believed this pressure could rupture or damage eardrums, leading to hearing loss or other complications.
Expert opinions
Medical insights on sneezing
Medical experts say that while suppressing a sneeze is not advisable, it rarely causes serious damage to eardrums.
Dr. John Smith, an otolaryngologist, says the risk of eardrum damage from holding back a sneeze is minimal but not zero.
He advises letting sneezes out naturally when possible, but acknowledges that occasional suppression is not likely to cause harm.
Health implications
Potential risks of suppression
While rare, there are some potential risks associated with suppressing a sneeze.
These include increased pressure in the head, which could lead to headaches or sinus discomfort.
In extreme cases, people have reported bursting small blood vessels in their eyes or nose from excessive force during suppression.
Recommended practices
Safe alternatives for sneezing control
If you feel like suppressing a sneeze is necessary for social situations, there are safer alternatives than just holding it back completely.
Pinching your nose gently while keeping your mouth closed can help redirect some of the pressure without causing much harm.
Using tissues or handkerchiefs can also help manage sneezes discreetly, without risking health.