Foodies, you must try these snow-pea-based dishes
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Snow peas are a versatile, crisp vegetable that can elevate any dish. Famous for their sweet taste and tender texture, they are a staple in many cuisines. Be it a stir-fry or a fresh salad, snow peas can be added to a number of recipes to add flavor and nutrition. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of snow peas.
Dish 1
Stir-fried snow peas with garlic
Stir-frying snow peas with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy their natural sweetness.
Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding minced garlic until fragrant.
Toss in the snow peas, and stir-fry for just a few minutes until they are bright green but still crisp.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a perfect weeknight meal.
Dish 2
Snow pea salad with sesame dressing
A refreshing salad of snow peas can be made by tossing them with a *sesame* dressing.
Blanch the snow peas for one minute to retain their crunchiness. Combine soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, and honey for the dressing.
Drizzle over the salad, and mix gently. This light dish is perfect as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Snow pea stir-fry with tofu
For those who love plant-based proteins, snow pea stir-fry with tofu makes for a filling meal option.
Cut tofu into cubes and pan-fry until golden brown. Add sliced bell peppers, carrots, and snow peas to the pan.
Season with soy sauce and ginger for added flavor depth. Serve hot over steamed rice.
Dish 4
Creamy snow pea soup
Creamy snow pea soup makes for a comforting dish, especially on colder days.
Sauté onions until translucent before adding fresh or frozen snow peas, along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until tender before blending into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender or regular blender once cooled slightly.
Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences.
Dish 5
Snow peas in vegetable fried rice
Incorporating snow peas into vegetable fried rice adds color and texture contrast to this classic dish.
Start by cooking jasmine rice ahead of time, then stir-fry chopped onions, carrots, peas, and corn kernels in oil over medium heat.
Add cooked rice, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. Garnish with sliced green onions before serving, making it a delightful meal option for any occasion.