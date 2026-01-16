In your next adventure, try snowshoeing in Switzerland
Snowshoeing is a perfect way to explore the Swiss Alps, especially for beginners. The trails are easy, yet stunningly beautiful, making them perfect for those who want to enjoy the winter landscape without the technicalities of skiing or snowboarding. With these trails, you can walk through snow-covered forests and get panoramic views of the mountains, all while keeping it simple.
Zermatt
Zermatt's Gornergrat Trail
Zermatt's Gornergrat trail is famous for its breathtaking views of the Matterhorn. The trail is easy to follow and gives beginners a chance to experience the beauty of the Alps without any steep climbs. The route offers stunning vistas and takes you through peaceful pine forests. The trail is well-marked and accessible from Zermatt village, making it a perfect choice for novice snowshoers.
Grindelwald
Grindelwald's first cliff walk
Grindelwald's First Cliff Walk is a unique snowshoeing experience with its combination of thrilling views and accessible terrain. The trail leads you to an observation platform with panoramic views of the Eiger North Face and surrounding peaks. The path is wide and well-maintained, making it suitable for beginners. The area also offers rental services for snowshoes, ensuring you have everything you need for this adventure.
Engelberg
Engelberg's Brunni snowshoe route
Engelberg's Brunni snowshoe route is famous for its gentle slopes and beautiful scenery. This trail takes you through tranquil meadows blanketed in snow and offers stunning views of Mount Titlis. The route is well-marked with signs guiding you along the way, making it perfect for beginners who want to explore at their own pace. Engelberg also offers guided tours if you prefer some company on your journey.
St. Moritz
St. Moritz's Corviglia snow trails
St. Moritz's Corviglia snow trails offer a taste of luxury amid nature. These trails are easily accessible via cable cars from St. Moritz town center, making them convenient for beginners. The trails wind through picturesque landscapes dotted with alpine huts, where you can take a break or grab a bite before heading out again into this winter wonderland.
Interlaken
Interlaken's Harder Kulm Path
Interlaken's Harder Kulm path offers stunning views without strenuous effort, thanks to its gradual ascent from Interlaken West Station via funicular railway. The path leads through forests, eventually reaching Harder Kulm peak, where visitors are rewarded with sweeping vistas over Lake Thun and the Bernese Oberland region. This makes it an ideal choice if you're looking forward to exploring Switzerland's natural beauty, minus the physical exertion involved in other activities like skiing or snowboarding.