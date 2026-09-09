Social etiquette 101: 5 rules we often ignore
What's the story
Social etiquette is an important part of our daily interactions, be it at home or in public. These unwritten rules help us communicate and behave respectfully with others. While many of us are aware of the common courtesies, there are some lesser-known etiquette tips that can make our interactions smoother and more pleasant. Here are five such tips to improve social interactions.
Tip 1
The power of a firm handshake
A firm handshake is a sign of confidence and respect. It sets the tone for an interaction, whether it is a business meeting or a social gathering.
A weak handshake may give an impression of insecurity, while an overly strong grip may come off as aggressive.
The trick is to find the right balance: firm but not overpowering.
Tip 2
Mind your body language
Body language speaks volumes about what you are thinking.
Maintaining eye contact shows that you are engaged and interested in what the other person is saying.
Open body language, such as uncrossed arms and leaning slightly forward, indicates receptiveness and friendliness.
Avoiding negative body language can help you build trust and rapport.
Tip 3
Remember names correctly
Remembering someone's name is a simple yet powerful way to show that you value them.
It takes effort to remember names, but it pays off by making people feel recognized and respected.
If you have trouble remembering names, try repeating it during the conversation or associating it with something familiar.
Tip 4
Practice active listening
Active listening means fully concentrating on what the other person is saying instead of just passively hearing them.
It involves nodding in agreement, giving verbal acknowledgments like "I see" or "That's interesting," and asking clarifying questions when needed.
This technique not only improves communication but also makes the speaker feel heard.
Tip 5
Be mindful of personal space
Personal space varies from culture to culture, but respecting it is key to good social interactions.
Standing too close can make people uncomfortable, while standing too far can make you seem distant or uninterested.
Pay attention to cues from others about their comfort level with personal space during conversations.