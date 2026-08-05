5 things to mix into your houseplant soil
What's the story
Houseplants need the right soil to thrive, and soil amendments are a great way to improve their health. These amendments can improve soil structure, drainage, and nutrient content, making sure your plants get what they need to grow. Knowing which amendments suit your plants can make a world of difference in their growth and longevity. Here are five soil amendments every houseplant lover should know about.
Tip 1
Peat moss for moisture retention
Peat moss is a popular amendment for houseplants as it retains moisture well.
It makes the soil light and airy, allowing roots to breathe easily.
Peat moss also has a slightly acidic pH, which is perfect for plants that prefer acidic conditions.
However, since peat moss is harvested from wetlands, it's important to use it sustainably and consider alternatives like coconut coir.
Tip 2
Compost as a nutrient booster
Compost is organic matter that has decomposed and is rich in essential nutrients for plant growth.
Adding compost to your houseplant's soil mix boosts its nutrient content naturally, without the use of chemical fertilizers.
It also improves soil structure by enhancing its ability to retain moisture, while providing beneficial microorganisms that promote healthy root development.
Tip 3
Coconut coir as a sustainable alternative
Coconut coir is made from the husks of coconuts and makes an eco-friendly alternative to peat moss.
It retains water well while ensuring good aeration in the soil mix.
Coconut coir is also pH neutral, making it suitable for a variety of houseplants.
This amendment is especially beneficial for those looking to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on plant care quality.
Tip 4
Perlite for improved drainage
Perlite is a volcanic glass that is expanded into lightweight particles. It is commonly used in potting mixes to improve drainage and aeration.
By adding perlite to your plant's soil mix, you can prevent waterlogging and root rot by ensuring excess water drains away quickly.
This amendment is especially useful for succulents and cacti that prefer drier conditions.
Tip 5
Vermiculite for nutrient retention
Vermiculite is a mineral that expands when heated, creating small, sponge-like particles that hold moisture and nutrients well.
It helps retain essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, while allowing excess salts to wash away easily with watering.
This makes vermiculite an excellent choice for seed starting or young plants that require consistent moisture without overwatering.