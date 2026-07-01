The sitar has been an integral part of Indian classical music for centuries

5 great instruments in Indian classical music

By Vinita Jain 09:33 am Jul 01, 202609:33 am

What's the story

Indian classical music has a rich tradition, with solo performances that have left an indelible mark on the world of music. These performances, often steeped in history and culture, showcase the virtuosity and creativity of musicians. From the intricate rhythms of tabla to the soulful notes of sitar, these solo acts have defined the genre. Here is a look at some of the most defining solo performances in Indian classical music.