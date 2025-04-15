5 herbal remedies to fix acidity naturally
What's the story
Acidity can be quite an uneasy experience, mostly causing heartburn and indigestion.
Thankfully, a number of herbal remedies available in your kitchen can help combat the same.
These natural solutions are not only easily available but also very easy to use.
By adding these herbs to your daily regimen, you may even find relief from acidity without over-the-counter medications.
Here are 5 herbal remedies that may soothe acidity effectively.
Ginger relief
Ginger's soothing properties
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can also be a great remedy for acidity.
It neutralizes stomach acids and improves digestion by increasing the production of digestive enzymes.
You can consume ginger by adding it to your tea or simply chewing a small piece after meals.
This simple practice may provide relief from the burning sensation associated with acidity.
Fennel Aid
The cooling effect of fennel seeds
Traditionally, fennel seeds have been used to fight acidity due to their cooling effect on the stomach lining.
They also have compounds that promote digestion and reduce bloating (often a symptom of acid reflux).
Chewing fennel seeds post meals or drinking fennel tea can soothe the digestive tract and prevent the acid from building up.
Basil remedy
Basil leaves for quick relief
Basil leaves have carminative properties, which makes them efficient against acidity and gas formation.
Chewing on basil leaves or brewing them into a tea can give you quick relief from acid reflux symptoms.
The soothing nature of basil calms the stomach lining, reducing discomfort caused by excessive acid production.
Cumin comfort
Cumin seeds as digestive aids
Cumin seeds also make for another excellent remedy to fight acidity.
They help in stimulating the production of saliva, which helps in digestion and reduces gas formation in the intestines.
You can lightly roast cumin seeds before eating them, or add them as a spice in your meals for improved digestive health.
Aloe vera ease
Aloe vera juice benefits
Aloe vera juice is known to soothe inflamed tissues in the body, even those caused by excessive stomach acids during heartburn or indigestions from hyperacidity conditions such as GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease).
Regular consumption of aloe vera juice may help balance pH levels inside your gut environment, thereby preventing further reoccurrences related problems such as ulcers, making it an ideal choice when looking towards natural alternatives instead of solely relying upon pharmaceutical interventions alone.