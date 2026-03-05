Do you know: Onion-honey syrup can relieve cold symptoms

Onion-honey syrup is a home remedy that has been used for generations to relieve cold symptoms. The combination of onion and honey is said to have natural properties that may help soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing. While scientific evidence supporting this remedy is limited, many swear by its effectiveness as a natural alternative to over-the-counter medications. Here's how you can prepare and use this simple syrup at home.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare onion-honey syrup, you need one medium-sized onion and half a cup of honey. Peel and slice the onion into thin pieces. The ingredients are easily available and inexpensive, making this remedy accessible to most people.

Preparation Preparation steps explained Start by layering the sliced onions in a small bowl or jar. Pour honey over the onions until they are completely submerged. Cover the bowl or jar with a lid or plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for about 12 hours. This allows the onion juices to mix with the honey, creating a syrup-like consistency.

Dosage Dosage recommendations Once prepared, take one tablespoon of the syrup two to three times a day as required. It is important to note that this remedy is not meant to replace medical treatment but can be used as a supplementary measure for mild cold symptoms.

