Do you know: Onion-honey syrup can relieve cold symptoms
Onion-honey syrup is a home remedy that has been used for generations to relieve cold symptoms. The combination of onion and honey is said to have natural properties that may help soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing. While scientific evidence supporting this remedy is limited, many swear by its effectiveness as a natural alternative to over-the-counter medications. Here's how you can prepare and use this simple syrup at home.
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare onion-honey syrup, you need one medium-sized onion and half a cup of honey. Peel and slice the onion into thin pieces. The ingredients are easily available and inexpensive, making this remedy accessible to most people.
Preparation steps explained
Start by layering the sliced onions in a small bowl or jar. Pour honey over the onions until they are completely submerged. Cover the bowl or jar with a lid or plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for about 12 hours. This allows the onion juices to mix with the honey, creating a syrup-like consistency.
Dosage recommendations
Once prepared, take one tablespoon of the syrup two to three times a day as required. It is important to note that this remedy is not meant to replace medical treatment but can be used as a supplementary measure for mild cold symptoms.
Storage tips for longevity
Store any leftover syrup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Keeping it refrigerated helps preserve its freshness and potency over time. Always shake or stir well before each use to ensure even distribution of ingredients within the mixture.