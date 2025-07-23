Soothe headaches with these pressure points

Headaches can be the most common and frustrating of ailments, ruining your day and killing your productivity. While medication is usually the first resort, you can try other methods like acupressure for relief without side effects. Acupressure means applying pressure on certain points on the body to relieve pain and discomfort. Here, we'll show you effective pressure points you can use at home to soothe headaches.

Third eye Applying pressure on the third eye point The third eye point is found between your eyebrows, where your nose bridge meets the forehead. Gentle pressure applied here for about a minute can relieve tension headaches and stress. This point is famous for its calming effects on the mind, which is what may help reduce headache intensity.

Temples Massaging the temple area Massaging the temples in a circular motion with your fingertips can go a long way in relieving headaches caused due to tension or fatigue. This sensitive area tends to respond well to gentle, yet firm pressure, relieving muscle tension around the head and neck. By doing this simple technique, you will feel immediate relief and relaxation, making it a must-have in any headache management strategy.

Hand Valley Stimulating hand valley point The hand valley point, that lies between your thumb and index finger, is a potent spot for headache relief. If you apply firm pressure on this area for a few minutes, it can greatly reduce headache symptoms. The technique relaxes the body and is thought to improve circulation, which may relieve headache-induced discomfort.

Shoulder well Targeting shoulder well point The shoulder well point is located at the edge of your shoulder, halfway between the base of your neck and the shoulder joint. It is extremely effective in relieving headache-induced tension. By applying firm pressure to this area while practicing deep breathing exercises, you can release the stress from your neck muscles. This technique not only relieves headaches but also relaxes you and reduces stress.