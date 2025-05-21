What's the story

Aloe vera is the go-to natural remedy for sunburns.

The cooling properties of aloe vera and its ability to heal the skin make it the perfect choice for soothing sunburn-induced discomfort.

Making your own aloe vera gel at home can be an inexpensive and easy way to enjoy these benefits.

Here, we look at how you can make aloe vera gels at home, ready whenever you need it.