How to fix sunburn naturally
Aloe vera is the go-to natural remedy for sunburns.
The cooling properties of aloe vera and its ability to heal the skin make it the perfect choice for soothing sunburn-induced discomfort.
Making your own aloe vera gel at home can be an inexpensive and easy way to enjoy these benefits.
Here, we look at how you can make aloe vera gels at home, ready whenever you need it.
Leaf selection
Harvesting aloe vera leaves
To begin, select mature aloe vera leaves from the outermost sections of the plant. These are generally thicker and have more gel.
Use a sharp knife to cut them close to the base, causing minimal harm to the plant itself.
After harvesting, wash the leaves thoroughly under running water to eliminate any dirt or debris.
Gel extraction
Extracting aloe vera gel
After washing, place the leaf on a flat surface and carefully slice off the serrated edges with a knife.
Next, cut through the top layer of skin lengthwise to expose the gel inside.
Use a spoon or knife to scoop out the clear gel into a clean bowl, avoiding any yellow sap as it may cause irritation.
Storage tips
Storing homemade aloe vera gel
Once extracted, store your homemade aloe vera gel in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This preserves its freshness and potency for up to one week.
For longer storage, try freezing portions in ice cube trays. This way, you can easily access it when needed without compromising quality.
Additives Insight
Enhancing aloe vera gel benefits
To make your aloe vera gel more potent against sunburns, add natural ingredients like vitamin E oil or lavender essential oil before putting it away.
Vitamin E oil facilitates skin repair while lavender oil adds additional soothing properties.
They both complement aloe's natural benefits really well when used together in moderation.