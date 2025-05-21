What's the story

Henry David Thoreau's Walden gives amazing insights into the concept of minimalism.

Written in the mid-19th century, this book details Thoreau's experiment with a life of simplicity, near Walden Pond.

His reflections give timeless lessons on simplifying life and focusing on what really matters.

By delving into his experiences, one can learn how to weave minimalism into their lives for more contentment and clarity.