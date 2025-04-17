What's the story

Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, is revered for her sharp leadership and stress on cultural diversity.

Her reading list also speaks of her mindful approach towards the two.

From what she recommends, you can learn important lessons on leadership strategies, and understanding the nuances of different cultures.

These reads give a sneak peek into the thought process behind her stellar career.

Here are some books which shaped her thoughts on leadership and cultural sensitivity.