Indra Nooyi's favorite books on success
What's the story
Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, is revered for her sharp leadership and stress on cultural diversity.
Her reading list also speaks of her mindful approach towards the two.
From what she recommends, you can learn important lessons on leadership strategies, and understanding the nuances of different cultures.
These reads give a sneak peek into the thought process behind her stellar career.
Here are some books which shaped her thoughts on leadership and cultural sensitivity.
Character building
'The Road to Character' by David Brooks
Indra Nooyi loves The Road to Character for its understanding of personal growth and integrity in leadership.
The book explores how leaders can develop character by nurturing humility, honesty, and self-discipline.
It highlights the importance of establishing a solid moral foundation as a leader, which falls in line with Nooyi's own values-driven approach in her career.
Global perspective
'The World is Flat' by Thomas L. Friedman
In The World Is Flat, Thomas L. Friedman talks about how globalization has affected business and culture.
Indra Nooyi finds this book insightful to understand how connected our world has become.
It emphasizes how leaders need to keep up with global changes and be accepting of cultural diversity in their organizations, something Nooyi is particularly focused on at PepsiCo.
Gender equality
'Lean In' by Sheryl Sandberg
Indra Nooyi recommends Lean In for its candid discussion about women in leadership roles.
Sheryl Sandberg shares personal experiences and practical advice for overcoming gender barriers in the workplace.
This book perfectly aligns with Nooyi's advocacy for gender equality and empowerment of women leaders, and offers actionable insights into navigating the challenges of the corporate world.
Business excellence
'Good to Great' by Jim Collins
Jim Collins's 'Good to Great' is about why some companies manage to remain successful and others don't.
Indra Nooyi loves this book for its research-backed knowledge on what makes businesses prosper over an extended period of time.
It focuses on disciplined people, thought processes, and actions- principles that speak to her strategic mind during her time at PepsiCo.
Cultural awareness
'Cultural Intelligence: CQ' by P.David Livermore
Cultural Intelligence: CQ is another favorite read of Indra Nooyi as it touches on developing the skills required to interact cross-culturally in today's business world, where diversity is an integral part of all industries across the globe.
This makes it an essential toolset every leader should have, experts like her, who have thrived in multicultural environments throughout their careers, would agree.