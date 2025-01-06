Soothing sides: Cooking with fennel bulb
What's the story
Fennel bulb is an underutilized veggie that can bring a burst of refreshing, slightly sweet flavor to your meals.
Its crispness and unique taste make it a great addition to salads, soups, and more.
Read on for five fun ways to use fennel bulb in your cooking, taking your flavors to new heights while adding a healthy twist to your meals.
Salad
Refreshing fennel salad
A super easy and tasty way to use fennel bulb is to whip up a fresh salad.
Just thinly slice the fennel bulb and toss it with some orange slices, olives, and fresh arugula.
Drizzle the salad with some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a fast and flavorful side dish that goes great with pretty much any main course.
Soup
Creamy fennel soup
On a cooler day, a bowl of creamy fennel soup is both warming and delicious.
Saute chopped fennel bulb with onions until softened.
Add vegetable broth and bring to a boil, then simmer until vegetables are tender.
Blend until smooth, then stir in a bit of cream for richness.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Roasting
Roasted fennel with Parmesan
Roasting fennel bulbs brings out their natural sweetness and creates a delicious caramelized texture.
Simply cut the fennel bulbs into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes or until tender and golden brown.
For a savory twist, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the roasted fennel during the last few minutes of cooking.
Braising
Braised fennel as a side dish
Braising is another great way to prepare fennel bulbs, yielding a tender and flavorful side dish.
Simply cut the bulbs into thick slices and braise them in a combination of vegetable broth and white wine with a few garlic cloves thrown in for good measure. Allow it to simmer for about 45 minutes on low heat.
The braising liquid reduces to a delicious sauce, enhancing the already delectable softened fennel.
Stir-fry
Fennel bulb stir-fry
Add sliced fennel bulb to your stir-fry for a unique take on this classic dish.
Its licorice-like flavor pairs well with other stir-fry ingredients like bell peppers, onions, soy sauce, and ginger. Just remember to add it near the end of cooking to keep it crisp and flavorful!
Toss in some tofu or tempeh cubes for protein, and serve over rice or noodles for a delicious meal.