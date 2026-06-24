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Sore muscles after workout: Is it a sign of progress?

By Simran Jeet 05:32 pm Jun 24, 202605:32 pm

What's the story

Experiencing sore muscles after a workout is often considered a sign of having had an effective session. However, this is not always the case. While muscle soreness can sometimes indicate that you have challenged your body, it does not necessarily mean you are making progress. Understanding the difference between soreness and effectiveness is essential for anyone looking to optimize their fitness routine. Here are some insights into what muscle soreness really means and how it relates to your workout effectiveness.