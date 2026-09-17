Bet you haven't tried sorghum like this
What's the story
Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique texture and health benefits. As a gluten-free option, sorghum is ideal for those looking to diversify their diet. From savory to sweet, sorghum can be used in a variety of dishes, making it a favorite among health enthusiasts. Here are five innovative recipes that highlight the potential of sorghum in modern cooking.
Dish 1
Sorghum salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing sorghum salad can be made by mixing cooked sorghum with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Toss in some lemon juice and olive oil for flavor.
This dish not only makes for a colorful presentation, but also packs in a punch of nutrients.
The chewy texture of sorghum complements the crispness of the veggies, making it an ideal choice for a light lunch or side dish.
Dish 2
Sorghum porridge with fruits
For breakfast lovers, sorghum porridge is a nutritious alternative to traditional grains.
Cooked sorghum grains can be simmered with milk or plant-based alternatives until creamy.
Top the porridge with fruits like bananas or berries for added sweetness and nutrition.
This hearty meal keeps you energized throughout the morning while providing essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 3
Sorghum pilaf with spices
Sorghum pilaf is an exciting spin on classic rice pilaf recipes.
Cooked sorghum grains are sautéed with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander to make a fragrant dish.
You can add nuts or dried fruits for texture and flavor contrast.
This savory pilaf goes well with various cuisines and can be paired with salads or roasted vegetables.
Dish 4
Sorghum cookies with nuts
Sorghum cookies also make a delicious treat for those who want to indulge without gluten.
By replacing wheat flour with sorghum flour in cookie recipes, you get a chewy cookie loaded with nuts, such as almonds or walnuts.
These cookies are not just tasty, but also provide healthy fats and protein.
Dish 5
Sorghum grain bowl with beans
A hearty grain bowl with sorghum makes for a balanced meal loaded with fiber and protein.
Start with a base of cooked sorghum, and add beans like black beans or chickpeas for an extra protein punch.
Add roasted vegetables like sweet potatoes or zucchini, and drizzle a tahini dressing over the top for added flavor depth.