Bet you haven't tried sorghum like this

A refreshing sorghum salad can be made by mixing cooked sorghum with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Toss in some lemon juice and olive oil for flavor.

This dish not only makes for a colorful presentation, but also packs in a punch of nutrients.

The chewy texture of sorghum complements the crispness of the veggies, making it an ideal choice for a light lunch or side dish.