Sorghum pancakes: A nutritious breakfast option
What's the story
Sorghum pancakes make for a nutritious breakfast option, thanks to their high fiber content and gluten-free nature. Sorghum, a cereal grain, is loaded with essential nutrients such as iron and phosphorus. This makes it an ideal option for anyone looking to add more whole grains to their diet. By adding sorghum to your morning meal, you can enjoy a filling start to the day while reaping its health benefits.
#1
Health benefits of sorghum
Sorghum is packed with fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
It is also packed with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
Sorghum's low glycemic index makes it an ideal option for those controlling blood sugar levels.
Plus, it has no gluten, making it great for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
#2
Easy sorghum pancake recipe
To make sorghum pancakes, mix one cup of sorghum flour with one-half teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
In another bowl, whisk together one cup of milk (or plant-based alternative) and one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Combine wet and dry ingredients until smooth.
Cook on a hot griddle until bubbles form on the surface, then flip to brown the other side.
Tip 1
Tips for perfect pancakes
For fluffy pancakes, let the batter rest for about five minutes before cooking. This allows air bubbles to form, which expand during cooking.
Use a nonstick skillet or lightly greased pan over medium heat to prevent sticking without excess oil.
Adjust cooking time based on thickness; thinner batter may require less time per side.
Tip 2
Pairing suggestions
Enhance your sorghum pancakes by adding toppings like fresh fruits, such as berries or bananas, or nuts, like almonds or walnuts, for added texture and flavor.
Drizzle with natural sweeteners like honey or agave syrup if desired.
Serve alongside yogurt or cottage cheese for extra protein intake, making it a balanced meal option to fuel your morning activities effectively.