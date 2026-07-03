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Mokorotlo: A traditional straw hat trending in decor

By Simran Jeet 12:25 pm Jul 03, 202612:25 pm

What's the story

The Sotho mokorotlo, a traditional hat from Southern Africa, is not just a fashion statement but a symbol of cultural heritage. This unique piece of headgear, characterized by its conical shape and intricate designs, has been worn by the Basotho people for centuries. It is often associated with rainmaking ceremonies and is an integral part of Basotho identity. Today, the mokorotlo is gaining attention for its potential in modern home decor.