You must visit these royal gardens in Southern England

Southern England is home to some of the most beautiful royal gardens, which give a peek into the opulence of history and nature. These gardens are perfect for those looking for a peaceful escape or a stroll through history. From manicured hedges to colorful flowerbeds, each garden has something unique to offer. Here are some royal gardens in southern England that you must visit.

#1 The grandeur of Hampton Court Palace gardens Hampton Court Palace Gardens are famous for their stunning design and historical importance. Spread over 60 acres, the gardens have everything from the famous maze to the beautiful Privy Garden. Visitors can explore different themed areas, including the Tudor and Baroque gardens, which are a testament to the different eras of English garden design. The gardens also host seasonal displays, making it a year-round attraction.

#2 Kew Gardens: A botanical wonderland The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a must-visit for plant lovers. Spreading across 300 acres, Kew Gardens is home to over nine million plants, including rare species from across the globe. The Palm House and Temperate House are some of its iconic structures. Visitors can also explore themed gardens such as the Japanese Garden and Rock Garden, which highlight Kew's botanical diversity.

#3 Explore the beauty of Arundel Castle Gardens Arundel Castle Gardens offer a blend of history and natural beauty. The gardens are divided into different sections, including the Collector Earl's Garden, which features exotic plants from around the world. The Victorian Walled Garden is another highlight, with its lush greenery and colorful flowers. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views from the castle grounds, making it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.

#4 Discovering the charm of Highclere Castle gardens Highclere Castle Gardens provide an intimate glimpse into Victorian-era gardening techniques. The gardens are beautifully designed with a variety of plants that bloom throughout the year. The Rose Garden is especially stunning during summer months when roses are in full bloom. Visitors can also take guided tours of Highclere Castle itself, which is famous for its role in the television series Downton Abbey.