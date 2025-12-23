Lesser-known art villages in Southern France

Southern France is dotted with many secret art villages that are still unexplored by most tourists. These quaint little places are home to artists and craftsmen who have preserved traditional techniques for generations. Visiting these villages gives you a chance to witness authentic art forms and interact with local artisans. Here are some of the best hidden art villages in Southern France that you can explore on your next trip.

#1 Discovering Roussillon's ochre legacy Roussillon is famous for its stunning ochre cliffs and colorful buildings. The village has a rich history of ochre mining, which has inspired many artists. You can walk through the Sentier des Ocres trail to witness the stunning landscapes that have inspired countless painters. The village also hosts workshops where you can learn about ochre painting techniques from local experts.

#2 Exploring St-Paul-de-Vence's artistic heritage St-Paul-de-Vence has long been a favorite among artists such as Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso. The village has galleries and studios showcasing contemporary art as well as traditional crafts. You can stroll through cobblestone streets lined with vibrant artworks and visit the Fondation Maeght, which displays modern art pieces in a beautiful setting.

#3 Unveiling Moustiers-Sainte-Marie's ceramic craft Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is famous for its exquisite ceramics, which have been made since the 17th century. The village is home to many workshops where artisans create intricate pottery using age-old techniques. Visitors can take guided tours to see the entire process of ceramic making, from design to painting, and even try their hand at creating their own piece under expert guidance.