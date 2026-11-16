You must visit these hillside villages in southern France
What's the story
Southern France is dotted with picturesque hillside villages, which are a perfect blend of history and natural beauty. These hidden gems are away from the touristy spots, giving a more authentic experience of French culture and lifestyle. From medieval architecture to stunning views of the countryside, these villages are a must-visit for anyone looking to explore the less-traveled paths of France.
Gordes
Exploring Gordes: A medieval marvel
Perched on a rocky outcrop, Gordes is famous for its stone buildings and narrow streets. The village offers panoramic views of the Luberon Valley, making it a photographer's paradise.
Gordes' history dates back to the medieval era, which is evident in its architecture.
The Village des Bories, a collection of dry-stone huts, is a testament to traditional rural life in Provence.
Roussillon
Roussillon: A palette of colors
Roussillon is famous for its vibrant ochre cliffs and colorful buildings. The village sits on a hilltop, giving breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
The local pigment industry has colored the facades of houses in warm hues of red, orange, and yellow.
Visitors can walk through winding streets lined with art galleries, and boutiques, or hike along scenic trails in the nearby Ochre Trail.
Bonnieux
Bonnieux: A blend of history and nature
Bonnieux is a charming village that offers a mix of historical sites and natural beauty.
Its old town is dotted with ancient churches and ruins that speak of its rich past.
From its elevated position, Bonnieux offers stunning views over vineyards and lavender fields that stretch as far as the eye can see.
The nearby Cedar Forest provides opportunities for hiking amid towering trees.
Lourmarin
Lourmarin: A cultural hub
Lourmarin is not only known for its Renaissance-era chateau, but also for being a cultural hub in Provence.
The village hosts several festivals throughout the year celebrating music, art, and literature.
Its lively market scene offers fresh produce from local farmers, while cafes serve delicious regional cuisine.
All this makes it an ideal spot for immersing yourself in Provencal culture.