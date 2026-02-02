You must visit these ancient olive groves in Greece

Southern Greece is home to some of the oldest olive groves in the world, which have been cultivated for thousands of years. These ancient trees are not just an integral part of the region's agriculture but also a part of its cultural heritage. Visiting these groves gives you a glimpse of traditional farming practices and the chance to taste some of the finest olive oils.

#1 The historic olive groves of Crete Crete is home to one of the oldest olive trees in the world, which is estimated to be over 2,000 years old. The village of Vouves is famous for its ancient grove, where you can see traditional stone-built presses still in use today. The area also hosts an olive oil museum that educates visitors about the history and process of olive oil production on the island.

#2 Peloponnese: A hub for olive cultivation The Peloponnese region is famous for its vast expanses of olive groves. Kalamata, in particular, is famous for its high-quality olives and olive oil. The area has been cultivating olives since antiquity and continues to do so with modern techniques, while preserving traditional methods. Visitors can tour local farms and taste different varieties of olives and oils.

#3 Mani Peninsula's unique landscape The Mani Peninsula is famous for its rugged terrain dotted with ancient olive trees. The region's unique microclimate makes it ideal for growing olives, which flourish even in harsh conditions. The locals still practice traditional methods of cultivation and harvesting, ensuring the quality of their produce. Visitors can explore this stunning landscape while learning about sustainable farming practices.

