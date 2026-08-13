For hikers: Best coastal trails in Southwest Australia
What's the story
Southwest Australia is home to some of the most breathtaking coastal trails, which are perfect for nature lovers. These trails give you a chance to explore the region's unique flora and fauna, while enjoying stunning views of the ocean. From rugged cliffs to pristine beaches, these trails promise an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, Southwest Australia's coastal paths have something for everyone.
Trail 1
Cape to Cape Track: A must-visit
The Cape to Cape Track is one of Australia's most famous coastal trails. Stretching over 135 kilometers between Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin, this trail gives you a chance to experience diverse landscapes.
Hikers can enjoy views of limestone cliffs, secluded beaches, and dense forests.
The track is well-marked and offers several rest points along the way, making it accessible for both short walks and long hikes.
Trail 2
Warren National Park: Nature's retreat
Warren National Park is famous for its towering karri trees and lush greenery.
The park has several trails that wind through this beautiful forested area, giving hikers a chance to see native wildlife, such as kangaroos and emus.
The trails are well-maintained and offer varying difficulty levels, so you can choose based on your fitness level.
Trail 3
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park: Scenic beauty
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park has some of the most scenic coastal views in Australia.
The park's trails snake through coastal heathlands, where wildflowers bloom in abundance during springtime.
Hikers can spot dolphins playing in the surf, or whales migrating along the coast during certain seasons.
Trail 4
Blackwood River National Park: Serene landscapes
Blackwood River National Park is famous for its serene landscapes, dotted with riverside walks.
These walks are perfect for birdwatching enthusiasts, as the park is home to a variety of bird species.
The gentle terrain of the park makes it perfect for family-friendly excursions. It allows visitors of all ages to enjoy the tranquility of nature, without having to deal with difficult trails.
Tip 1
Tips for hiking in southwest Australia
When hiking in Southwest Australia, it's important to stay hydrated and wear appropriate footwear.
Sun protection is also essential, as some sections of the trails have little shade.
Always check weather conditions before setting out, and inform someone about your plans if you're going on a longer hike.