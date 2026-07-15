Are soybeans really healthy?
What's the story
Soybeans are often touted as a superfood, but many myths surround their consumption. While soy is a staple in many diets, knowing the truth behind these myths is important for making informed dietary choices. This article aims to debunk common misconceptions about soybeans and provide insights into their nutritional value and health effects. By separating fact from fiction, readers can better understand how soy fits into a balanced diet.
#1
Myth: Soy causes cancer
One of the most common myths is that soybeans increase cancer risk, particularly breast cancer. However, research indicates that soy does not increase cancer risk and may even protect against it.
Soy contains phytoestrogens, which mimic estrogen but do not increase its levels in the body.
Studies have shown no link between soy consumption and increased breast cancer risk, making it a safe option for most people.
#2
Myth: Soybeans harm thyroid function
Another myth claims that soybean consumption can damage thyroid function.
While soy contains goitrogens, substances that may interfere with thyroid hormone production, the effect is negligible for most people with normal iodine intake.
For those with existing thyroid conditions or iodine deficiency, moderate consumption of soybeans may be advisable. However, this does not imply soy should be avoided altogether.
#3
Myth: All soy products are unhealthy
Not all soy products are created equal when it comes to health benefits.
Some believe all forms of soy are unhealthy due to processing methods or additives used in certain products like soy milk or tofu.
However, when consumed as part of a balanced diet and chosen wisely, such as opting for unsweetened versions, these products can offer nutritional benefits, such as protein and essential amino acids, without adverse effects on health.
#4
Myth: Soybeans lead to weight gain
There's a common misconception that eating soybeans will make you gain weight, thanks to their protein content and phytoestrogens.
But, if you consume them in moderation, they can actually help you manage your weight.
The high fiber content in soybeans keeps you full, which can help you control your calorie intake.