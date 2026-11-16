5 peaceful beaches in Spain you can actually relax on
What's the story
Spain is famous for its beautiful beaches, but some are too crowded to enjoy a peaceful day by the sea. If you want to escape the throngs of tourists, there are several lesser-known beaches that offer tranquility and natural beauty. These hidden gems allow you to enjoy the sun and surf without the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots. Here are five such alternatives worth exploring.
#1
Playa de las Catedrales: A natural wonder
Playa de las Catedrales is famous for its stunning rock formations and natural arches.
Located in Galicia, this beach is best visited during low tide, when you can walk through the caves and tunnels carved by the sea.
The dramatic landscape makes it a photographer's paradise, while its remote location ensures fewer visitors than more popular beaches.
#2
Cala Mitjana: A secluded paradise
Cala Mitjana, located near Menorca's Cala Galdana, is a hidden cove with crystal-clear waters and white sand.
Surrounded by pine trees and cliffs, this secluded beach is perfect for those looking for peace away from crowded tourist spots.
The only way to reach it is by a short hike or boat ride, which keeps the crowd at bay.
#3
Playa de Bolonia: Historical beauty
Playa de Bolonia is not just about its pristine sands but also the ancient Roman ruins of *Baelo Claudia* nearby.
Located near Tarifa, this beach offers a stunning backdrop of dunes and mountains.
You can explore the archaeological site before relaxing on one of Spain's most beautiful beaches, away from the usual tourist crowds.
#4
Playa de la Victoria: Urban escape
Playa de la Victoria is an urban beach in Cadiz, but it is much less crowded than other city beaches in Spain.
Spanning over 3 kilometers, this beach has plenty of space to spread out without being too crowded.
The promenade, lined with cafes and restaurants, makes it an ideal spot for an evening stroll after a day in the sun.
#5
Playa de Mago: A hidden gem
Playa de Mago is located on Mallorca's eastern coast, away from the usual tourist hotspots.
This small, secluded cove is surrounded by lush vegetation, offering a serene environment to unwind.
The turquoise waters are perfect for swimming or snorkeling, making it a perfect getaway for those seeking a peaceful retreat.