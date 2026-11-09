Spain's most beautiful village getaways: A list
What's the story
Spain is home to some of the most beautiful rustic villages, which still retain their traditional charm. These villages are ideal for travelers looking for an authentic cultural experience, away from the bustling city life. From cobbled streets to colorful houses, these villages are a peek into Spain's rich heritage and history. Here are five such hidden gems that promise a unique journey into Spain's past.
#1
Ronda: A town split by a gorge
Ronda is famous for its dramatic location on a cliff overlooking El Tajo Gorge. The village is home to the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge, which connects the two sides of the gorge.
Ronda's old town features narrow streets and whitewashed buildings that reflect its Moorish influence.
Visitors can explore ancient ruins and enjoy stunning views from various lookout points.
#2
Albarracin: A medieval time capsule
Nestled in the hills of Aragon, Albarracin is a well-preserved medieval village with narrow, winding streets and pink-hued buildings.
The town's fortress-like walls provide panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Albarracin also has several historical sites, including an ancient Moorish castle and a cathedral dating back to the 16th century.
#3
Cudillero: A colorful fishing village
Perched on steep cliffs along Spain's northern coast, Cudillero is a picturesque fishing village famous for its colorful houses that cascade down to the harbor.
The village has narrow alleys, and lively squares where you can soak in local culture.
Cudillero's restaurants serve fresh catches from the nearby Atlantic Ocean.
#4
Frigiliana: A whitewashed Andalusian gem
Frigiliana is an idyllic Andalusian village with narrow streets lined with whitewashed houses, adorned with colorful tiles and flowers.
The village is located on a hillside overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, providing breathtaking views from every corner.
Frigiliana's Moorish old quarter has cobblestone paths that take you through time.
#5
Besalu: A medieval bridge town
Besalu is famous for its stunning Romanesque bridge, which dates back to the 12th century.
The village is located in Catalonia, surrounded by lush greenery. Its narrow streets are lined with stone buildings, showcasing medieval architecture.
Besalu is also home to several historical sites, including ancient Jewish baths and a monastery, making it a perfect destination for history lovers.