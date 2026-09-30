Spain's most beautiful hiking routes: A list
What's the story
Spain is a hiker's paradise, with trails that are off the beaten path. These hidden routes give you a chance to explore the country's diverse landscapes, from mountains to coastal paths, without the crowds. Whether you are an experienced hiker or just starting out, these trails offer a unique experience of Spain's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Here are some of the best hidden hiking routes across Spain.
#1
Discovering Picos de Europa
Picos de Europa is a mountain range in northern Spain, famous for its jagged peaks and deep gorges.
The Cares Gorge Trail is one of the most popular routes here, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
This trail is approximately 12 kilometers long and takes about four hours to complete.
Hikers can enjoy dramatic cliffs and lush greenery along the way, making it a perfect escape from crowded tourist spots.
#2
Exploring Alpujarras' secret paths
The Alpujarras region in Sierra Nevada is famous for its whitewashed villages and terraced fields.
The GR-142 trail takes you through these picturesque settings, offering panoramic views of valleys and mountains.
This route is about 30 kilometers long and can be completed in two days, with an overnight stay in one of the local villages.
Hikers will experience traditional Andalusian culture while walking through this scenic area.
#3
Trekking through Las Medulas' ancient trails
Las Medulas, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is famous for its unique red rock formations, which were created by ancient Roman gold mining.
The Las Medulas Trail gives hikers a chance to explore these historical sites up close.
The trail is about eight kilometers long and takes roughly three hours to complete.
Along the way, you can find remnants of Roman engineering amid stunning natural beauty.
#4
Venturing into Sierra de Grazalema's hidden routes
Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park is known for its limestone cliffs and diverse wildlife.
The Garganta Verde trail is a hidden gem within this park, offering breathtaking views of deep gorges carved by rivers over centuries.
This moderate hike spans around six kilometers round trip, with an elevation gain of about 300 meters, making it ideal for those looking for a peaceful retreat into nature's wonders, without venturing too far from civilization.