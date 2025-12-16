Heading to Spain? Don't miss these iconic bridges

Spain is home to some of the most stunning medieval bridges, which are a testament to the country's rich architectural history. These bridges, which were once vital for trade and travel, now serve as a reminder of Spain's past. From the intricate designs to their strategic locations, each bridge has a story to tell. Here are five iconic medieval bridges that continue to amaze visitors with their beauty and historical significance.

Córdoba Bridge The Roman bridge of Cordoba The Roman Bridge of Cordoba dates back to the first century BC. It spans the Guadalquivir River and is famous for its 16 arches. The bridge served as an important crossing point during the Roman Empire and continues to be a popular tourist attraction today. Visitors can walk across this ancient structure while enjoying stunning views of the city and its surroundings.

Ronda Bridge Puente Viejo in Ronda Ronda's Puente Viejo, or Old Bridge, is a stunning example of medieval engineering. It connects two cliffs over a deep gorge, giving breathtaking views of the landscape below. Built in the late 15th century, it is an important part of Ronda's history and culture. The bridge is not just a functional structure but also an artistic one, drawing photographers and history lovers alike.

Alcantara Bridge The Alcantara Bridge in Extremadura Located in Extremadura, the Alcantara Bridge is a Roman-era marvel built in 104 AD. It spans the Tagus River with five massive arches, showcasing advanced engineering skills of the time. The bridge was used for military purposes during Roman times and continues to be a vital part of local infrastructure today. Its massive stonework makes it an awe-inspiring sight for visitors.

San Martin Bridge Puente de San Martin in Toledo Toledo's Puente de San Martin is a stunning Gothic-style bridge, built between 1389 and 1460. It has a series of pointed arches and towers, which give it a fortified look. The bridge was used as a defensive structure during conflicts, but it now serves as a pedestrian walkway. It offers stunning views of the Tagus River valley below.