Spain's most iconic walking routes: A list

Spain is dotted with several walking routes that can take you through its rich history and culture. These paths will take you through ancient cities, stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks. Be it a history buff or a nature lover, these routes will give you an insight into Spain's past and present. Here are some of the most iconic walking routes that showcase Spain's cultural heritage.

#1 Camino de Santiago: A spiritual journey The Camino de Santiago is one of the most famous walking routes in Spain. It is a pilgrimage trail leading to the shrine of St. James in Santiago de Compostela. The route spans over 800 kilometers and passes through diverse landscapes, including mountains, forests, and villages. Walkers often take this journey for spiritual reasons but also to experience the cultural richness of northern Spain.

#2 El Camino del Rey: A thrilling adventure El Camino del Rey is a dramatic walkway pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge in Andalusia. Once considered one of Europe's most dangerous paths, it has been restored for safety without compromising on its thrill factor. The route offers breathtaking views of the gorge and surrounding areas, making it a perfect blend of adventure and natural beauty.

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#3 Via Verde: A greenway experience Via Verde routes are former railway lines converted into walking and cycling paths across Spain. These greenways provide a gentle trek through picturesque landscapes, such as valleys, hills, and vineyards. The routes are well-marked with information panels detailing local flora and fauna, making them ideal for families or anyone looking for a leisurely exploration.

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#4 Ruta del Cares: A scenic trek The Ruta del Cares is a stunning trail in Picos de Europa National Park. It runs between the villages of Posada de Valdeon and Cain. The path runs along the Cares River gorge, offering panoramic views of towering cliffs and lush vegetation. This route is popular among hikers looking for scenic beauty, without extreme difficulty levels.