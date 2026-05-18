Spain's most iconic walking routes: A list
What's the story
Spain is dotted with several walking routes that can take you through its rich history and culture. These paths will take you through ancient cities, stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks. Be it a history buff or a nature lover, these routes will give you an insight into Spain's past and present. Here are some of the most iconic walking routes that showcase Spain's cultural heritage.
#1
Camino de Santiago: A spiritual journey
The Camino de Santiago is one of the most famous walking routes in Spain. It is a pilgrimage trail leading to the shrine of St. James in Santiago de Compostela. The route spans over 800 kilometers and passes through diverse landscapes, including mountains, forests, and villages. Walkers often take this journey for spiritual reasons but also to experience the cultural richness of northern Spain.
#2
El Camino del Rey: A thrilling adventure
El Camino del Rey is a dramatic walkway pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge in Andalusia. Once considered one of Europe's most dangerous paths, it has been restored for safety without compromising on its thrill factor. The route offers breathtaking views of the gorge and surrounding areas, making it a perfect blend of adventure and natural beauty.
#3
Via Verde: A greenway experience
Via Verde routes are former railway lines converted into walking and cycling paths across Spain. These greenways provide a gentle trek through picturesque landscapes, such as valleys, hills, and vineyards. The routes are well-marked with information panels detailing local flora and fauna, making them ideal for families or anyone looking for a leisurely exploration.
#4
Ruta del Cares: A scenic trek
The Ruta del Cares is a stunning trail in Picos de Europa National Park. It runs between the villages of Posada de Valdeon and Cain. The path runs along the Cares River gorge, offering panoramic views of towering cliffs and lush vegetation. This route is popular among hikers looking for scenic beauty, without extreme difficulty levels.
#5
GR 221: The Dry Stone Route
GR 221, also known as the Dry Stone Route or the Ruta de la Pedra en Sec, runs through the Tramuntana mountain range on Mallorca island. It connects a series of ancient paths used by locals for centuries. The path leads you through terraced fields, olive groves, and stone-built settlements, giving you a glimpse of traditional Mallorcan life.