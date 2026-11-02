5 hidden gems in Spain you need to visit
What's the story
Spain is famous for its vibrant culture, rich history, and stunning landscapes. But some tourist spots are often crowded and may not give you the authentic experience you seek. Instead of following the crowd, here are five underrated destinations that promise a unique glimpse into Spain's diverse offerings. These hidden gems let you discover lesser-known facets of Spanish life and scenery, away from the bustling tourist hubs.
#1
Explore the charm of Ronda
Ronda, a picturesque town perched atop a dramatic cliff in Andalusia, is famous for its stunning views and historic architecture.
Unlike more popular Spanish destinations, Ronda offers a peaceful atmosphere where you can stroll through cobblestone streets and admire ancient bridges and plazas.
The town's most famous landmark is the Puente Nuevo bridge, which gives breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.
#2
Discover the beauty of Cuenca
Cuenca is famous for its unique hanging houses that seem to defy gravity as they cling to cliffs over a deep gorge.
This UNESCO World Heritage site is a perfect place to explore medieval streets and enjoy panoramic views from various lookout points.
The city's rich history is reflected in its well-preserved buildings and museums, making it a perfect destination for culture enthusiasts.
#3
Experience tranquility in Cadaqués
Cadaques is a charming coastal town in Catalonia, famous for its whitewashed buildings and crystal-clear waters.
Unlike the crowded beaches of Costa Brava, Cadaqués offers a peaceful retreat, where you can enjoy nature walks along scenic trails or relax by the sea.
The town has also attracted famous artists like Salvador Dalí, who found inspiration in its stunning landscapes.
#4
Uncover history in Avila
Avila is famous for its well-preserved medieval walls that encircle this historic city.
These walls are one of Europe's best-preserved fortifications, giving visitors an opportunity to walk along them for panoramic views of both inside Avila and the surrounding area.
The city is also home to several Gothic churches, making it an ideal destination for history buffs.
#5
Wander through Alquezar's medieval streets
Alquezar is a small village in Aragon, famous for its medieval architecture and stunning natural surroundings.
The village is perched on a rocky outcrop above the Vero River Canyon, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
Visitors can explore narrow streets lined with stone houses while enjoying hiking trails through nearby canyons or caves decorated with prehistoric art.