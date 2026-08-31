Overrated places in Spain you may skip
What's the story
Spain is dotted with picturesque villages that attract thousands of tourists every year. However, some of these destinations have become too overrated, losing their authentic charm in the process. While they still offer beautiful sights, the experience can be marred by the crowd and commercialization. Here are five such Spanish village destinations that may not live up to the hype.
#1
Ronda: A bridge too far
Ronda is famous for its stunning Puente Nuevo bridge, which spans a deep gorge.
While the views are breathtaking, the village has become a victim of its own popularity.
Tourists flock in droves to see the iconic structure, making it hard to enjoy a peaceful visit.
The streets are often crowded, and prices in local shops have risen due to high demand.
#2
Cadaques: Coastal crowding
Known for its whitewashed buildings and crystal-clear waters, Cadaques has been a favorite among artists and celebrities alike.
However, this coastal village is now plagued by an influx of tourists during peak seasons.
The narrow streets become congested with visitors, leaving little room for strolls or quiet moments by the sea.
Prices for accommodation and dining have also skyrocketed as a result.
#3
Toledo: Historical overload
Toledo's rich history and stunning architecture draw history buffs from all over the world.
But the medieval city is often swamped with tourists exploring its narrow alleys and historic sites.
The throngs can make it hard to truly appreciate the city's cultural significance without being interrupted by crowds or long lines at attractions.
#4
Santillana del Mar: The 'village of three lies'
Santillana del Mar is often called the village of three lies because it has neither saintly connections nor is it flat (del mar).
Despite this, the village has become a tourist hotspot, thanks to its well-preserved medieval architecture.
The influx of visitors has led to commercialization, with souvenir shops replacing authentic local crafts, and a lack of genuine cultural experiences.
#5
Mijas: Overrun by tourists
Mijas is famous for its stunning views from whitewashed buildings perched on hillsides.
However, the village is often overrun by tourists who come in search of panoramic vistas but find themselves in crowded streets instead.
The influx has led to inflated prices for everything from meals to souvenirs, as businesses cater more towards tourists than locals.