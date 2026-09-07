Cocas: The Spanish bake that looks like pizza
What's the story
Spanish cocas are a delicious pastry, which is a staple in many regions of Spain. These savory treats are made with a simple dough and topped with a variety of ingredients, making them versatile and appealing to many. Unlike the more popular pizza, cocas offer a unique twist with their distinct flavors and textures. They can be enjoyed as a snack or light meal, making them an interesting option for those looking to explore Spanish cuisine.
#1
Origin and regional variations
Cocas have their roots in Catalonia and Valencia, but are also popular in other parts of Spain.
Each region has its own take on the dish, depending on local ingredients and culinary traditions.
In Catalonia, for example, cocas are usually topped with vegetables such as peppers and onions. Meanwhile, in Valencia, they might be topped with tomatoes or olives.
These regional variations highlight the versatility of cocas as well as Spain's rich culinary heritage.
#2
Ingredients and preparation
The basic dough for cocas is made from flour, water, olive oil, and salt—simple yet flavorful components that form the base of this pastry.
The toppings can vary widely from fresh vegetables to cheeses and herbs.
Preparing a coca involves rolling out the dough into a flat shape before adding toppings of choice and baking until golden brown.
#3
Nutritional value
Cocas can be a healthy option, depending on what you top them with.
If you add fresh vegetables, you get vitamins and minerals without adding too many calories.
Using whole grain flour for the dough can also add fiber to your meal.
This makes cocas a healthy option for those who want to eat healthy without compromising on taste.
Tip 1
Tips for enjoying cocas at home
To enjoy Spanish cocas at home, start by experimenting with different toppings according to your taste preferences or seasonal produce availability.
Try using seasonal vegetables like zucchini or cherry tomatoes during their peak season for enhanced flavor profiles.
Pairing cocas with a side salad can make them a complete meal while keeping the lightness intact.