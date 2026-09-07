Cocas: The Spanish bake that looks like pizza

Cocas have their roots in Catalonia and Valencia, but are also popular in other parts of Spain.

Each region has its own take on the dish, depending on local ingredients and culinary traditions.

In Catalonia, for example, cocas are usually topped with vegetables such as peppers and onions. Meanwhile, in Valencia, they might be topped with tomatoes or olives.

These regional variations highlight the versatility of cocas as well as Spain's rich culinary heritage.