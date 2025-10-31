Truth about sparkling water: Myths v/s facts

Sparkling water has long been the subject of debate when it comes to its effects on hydration. Some people believe that the bubbles in sparkling water can dehydrate you, while others argue that it is just as hydrating as still water. This article aims to debunk the myth and provide insights into whether sparkling water really dehydrates you or not.

#1 The science behind carbonation Carbonation is the process of dissolving carbon dioxide gas in water under pressure. When the pressure is released, such as when you open a bottle, the gas forms bubbles. Some believe this process could lead to dehydration by increasing urination or affecting kidney function. However, scientific evidence does not support these claims. Carbonated beverages do not cause more fluid loss than non-carbonated ones.

#2 Comparing hydration levels Hydration levels are determined by how much fluid you consume and how much your body loses through sweat and urination. Studies have shown that sparkling water hydrates just as well as still water when consumed in similar amounts. The key factor is total fluid intake rather than whether it's carbonated or not.

#3 Impact on digestion Some people think that drinking sparkling water can affect digestion by increasing stomach acidity or causing bloating. While carbonation may cause a temporary feeling of fullness, there's no solid proof that it affects long-term digestive health or hydration status. For most people, moderate consumption doesn't have any adverse effects on digestion.