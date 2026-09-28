Spelt: 5 dishes you can make with this ancient grain
What's the story
Spelt, the ancient grain, is making a comeback in modern kitchens for its nutritional benefits and unique flavor. Rich in fiber and protein, spelt is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. Here are five innovative recipes that highlight spelt's adaptability and taste. From breakfast to dessert, these recipes will show you how spelt can be a part of your daily meals.
Dish 1
Spelt pancakes with berry compote
Spelt pancakes make for a nutritious twist on the classic breakfast dish.
By replacing regular flour with spelt flour, you get pancakes that are high in fiber and have a slightly nutty flavor.
Top them with homemade berry compote for natural sweetness and antioxidants.
This combination makes for a hearty start to the day, giving you energy without the sugar crash.
Dish 2
Spelt risotto with mushrooms
For a twist on traditional risotto, try using *spelt* instead of Arborio rice.
*Spelt* risotto has a chewy texture and earthy flavor that goes perfectly with mushrooms.
Cooked slowly with vegetable broth, onions, and garlic, this dish makes for a creamy, yet wholesome meal.
It's perfect for those looking for comfort food with a healthy twist.
Dish 3
Spelt bread with seeds
Baking bread with spelt flour gives you a denser loaf with a nutty taste.
Add seeds like sunflower or flax to amp up the nutritional value, and add texture.
This bread goes well with spreads or can be eaten on its own as a snack or side dish.
The natural fermentation process also makes it easier to digest than regular wheat bread.
Dish 4
Spelt pasta primavera
Spelt pasta is an excellent alternative to regular pasta, offering more fiber and protein per serving.
Paired with fresh vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes in a primavera sauce, it makes for a colorful and nutritious meal option.
This dish is ideal for those looking to add whole grains to their diet without compromising on taste or texture.
Dish 5
Spelt chocolate chip cookies
For dessert lovers, spelt chocolate chip cookies provide an interesting spin on the classic treat.
Using spelt flour instead of all-purpose flour gives these cookies a hint of nuttiness that complements the sweetness of chocolate chips perfectly.
They are chewy, yet satisfying, making them the perfect indulgence for anyone wanting healthier dessert options without skimping on flavor.