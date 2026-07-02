Create your own spice mix like a pro

Tip 1

Understanding spice basics

Before you start blending, it's important to know the basics of spices. Each spice has its own flavor profile and aroma, which can either complement or overpower others. Start by learning the flavors of common spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Knowing how these spices interact with each other will help you create balanced blends that enhance the flavors of your dishes without overshadowing them.