5 spices you shouldn't skip in masala chai

Masala chai, a beloved beverage, is known for its unique blend of spices that lend it warmth and depth. The key to an authentic masala chai lies in the right combination of spices, each contributing its own flavor profile. From cardamom to ginger, these spices not only enhance the taste but also offer various health benefits. Knowing these essential spices can help you craft a perfect cup every time.

Spice 1 Cardamom: The aromatic spice Cardamom is a must-have ingredient in masala chai. Its sweet and slightly spicy flavor adds an aromatic touch to the tea. Cardamom is known to aid digestion and freshen breath, making it an excellent addition to this beverage. Using both green and black cardamom can give your chai a more complex flavor profile.

Spice 2 Ginger: The warming root Ginger adds warmth and spiciness to masala chai. It is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to soothe an upset stomach. Fresh ginger slices or grated ginger can be added during the brewing process to release its full flavor into the tea.

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Spice 3 Cloves: The intense flavor booster Cloves lend an intense, slightly sweet flavor that complements other spices in masala chai. They are rich in antioxidants and have been used traditionally to relieve toothache and improve digestion. A few whole cloves are enough to give your chai a robust flavor without overpowering other ingredients.

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Spice 4 Cinnamon: The sweet enhancer Cinnamon adds sweetness and warmth to masala chai without using sugar or other sweeteners. Its distinct aroma makes it a perfect match for black tea leaves used in this beverage. Cinnamon is also known for its blood sugar-regulating properties, making it a healthy addition to your daily cup of tea.