Foodies, add these spice blends to your snacks
What's the story
Rainy days call for some cozy snacks, and what better than homemade spice blends to amp up your favorite dishes? These blends are not just easy to make but also give a personal touch to your meals. Be it a hot bowl of soup or crispy pakoras, the right spices can make all the difference. Here are some easy spice blend recipes to amp up your rainy day snacks.
Tip 1
Classic masala mix
A classic masala mix is a must-have in every kitchen.
Mix equal parts of cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds. Roast them lightly and grind into a fine powder.
This versatile blend can be used in curries, soups, and even sprinkled over popcorn for an added zing.
Tip 2
Spicy chaat masala
Chaat masala is the secret ingredient that makes everything tastier.
Mix dried mango powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, black salt, white salt, and chili powder in equal proportions.
This tangy and spicy mix is perfect for sprinkling over fruits or adding to potato-based snacks.
Tip 3
Aromatic garam masala
Garam masala gives warmth and depth to any dish.
For this aromatic blend, use cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamom pods, black peppercorns, and bay leaves. Roast them lightly before grinding into a fine powder.
Use this masala in stews or sprinkle it over roasted vegetables.
Tip 4
Tangy lemon pepper seasoning
Lemon pepper seasoning gives a refreshing twist to rainy day snacks.
Mix dried lemon zest with cracked black pepper and sea salt in equal parts.
This zesty blend goes well with grilled vegetables, or it can be added to a simple salad dressing for an extra kick.
Tip 5
Earthy turmeric spice blend
Turmeric is known for its health benefits and earthy flavor. Mix turmeric powder with ground ginger and black pepper for an immunity-boosting blend.
Use this spice mix in lentil soups or as a marinade for tofu before grilling it on rainy days.