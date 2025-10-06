Transform your vegetarian stews with these spices

African spices are a great way to add depth and richness to vegetarian stews. These spices, which are often used in traditional African cuisine, can make even the simplest of ingredients taste amazing. By adding these flavors, you can make your stews more interesting and nutritious. Here are some of the best African spices to try in your next vegetarian stew.

#1 Berbere: A flavorful blend Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices. It adds heat and complexity to stews with its rich flavor profile. Berbere goes well with lentils and chickpeas, making it a perfect addition to vegetarian dishes. Its aromatic nature enhances the overall taste without overpowering other ingredients.

#2 Ras el hanout: North African magic Ras el hanout is a Moroccan spice mix that literally translates to "head of the shop," meaning the best spices available. It usually contains cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and turmeric. This blend adds warmth and sweetness to stews while giving them an exotic touch. Ras el hanout pairs well with root vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes.

#3 Suya spice: Nigerian grilled flavor Suya spice is a popular Nigerian seasoning mix that includes peanuts or groundnut powder along with cayenne pepper for heat. While it's mainly used for grilling or roasting, it can also be added to stews for its nutty flavor combined with spicy notes. Suya spice works well with beans or tofu-based dishes.

#4 Harissa: Tunisian chili paste Harissa is a Tunisian chili paste made from roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices like coriander seeds or caraway seeds. It adds a smoky depth and a spicy kick to any dish it is added to. Harissa goes well with tomato-based stews or those containing zucchini or bell peppers.