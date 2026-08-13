5 healthy recipes using spinach and sweet potato
What's the story
Spinach and sweet potato are two of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients that can be used to make delicious meals. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them a great addition to any diet. Here are five creative ways to use spinach and sweet potato in your meals. From savory dishes to sweet treats, these recipes will help you make the most of these nutritious ingredients.
Dish 1
Spinach and sweet potato pancakes
Spinach and sweet potato pancakes make for a healthy breakfast option.
Grate sweet potatoes and mix them with fresh spinach leaves. Add flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper to make a batter.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are not just tasty, but also packed with nutrients to kickstart your day.
Dish 2
Creamy spinach sweet potato soup
A creamy soup of spinach and sweet potato is just what you need on a chilly day.
Cook diced sweet potatoes in vegetable broth until soft. Add chopped spinach leaves, and blend the mixture until smooth.
Stir in coconut milk for creaminess without dairy products. This soup is comforting as well as nourishing.
Dish 3
Spinach sweet potato quesadillas
Spinach sweet potato quesadillas make for a quick, yet satisfying meal option.
Roast slices of sweet potato until tender, then layer them between tortillas with fresh spinach leaves and cheese of your choice.
Cook on a skillet until the tortillas are crispy and the cheese melts completely.
Dish 4
Sweet potato spinach salad bowl
A salad bowl of roasted sweet potatoes and fresh spinach leaves makes for a refreshing meal option.
Toss roasted cubes of sweet potato with baby spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, avocado chunks, nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, seeds, such as sunflower seeds, olive oil dressing, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This colorful salad is packed with flavors, as well as textures.
Dish 5
Spinach sweet potato muffins
Spinach sweet potato muffins make for an ideal snack or breakfast option on the go.
Mix mashed cooked sweet potatoes into muffin batter, along with finely chopped spinach leaves, before baking them in the oven until golden brown.
These muffins are moist yet flavorful, perfect for any time of the day.